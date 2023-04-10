16 PDP candidates challenge outcome of Ogun Assembly election

At least 16 House of Assembly candidates in the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State have challenged the outcome of last month’s election at the state election petitions tribunal in Abeokuta.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winners of all the assembly seats in the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly elections in Ogun State.

The petitioners were challenging the outcome of the election in Abeokuta North, Abeokuta South II, Ado-Ota I & II, Ewekoro, Ifo II, Imeko-Afon, Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu-North II, Sagamu II, Obafemi-Owode, Odeda, Ipokia, Yewa-North I & II and Yewa-South.

Read also:PDP to Nigerians: Pray for justice, we’ll recover Atiku’s presidential mandate

APC and INEC were listed as respondents in the application.

In the petition filed by their counsel, Dr. Hassan Balogun, the PDP candidates alleged that the election failed the integrity test and should be cancelled by the tribunal.

They added that the exercise was marred by disruption of polling units, violence, snatching of ballot boxes, and other vices.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now