Orchestrated efforts to demarket OBIdient Movement will fail – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate for president in the 2023 election, has claimed that there had been “ongoing regrettable organised efforts to de-market and delegitimize the OBIdient movement.”

This was contained in a statement released on Monday and personally signedby Peter Obi, who further lamented attacks on his supporters since the completion of the elections.

Supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, were reportedly attacked during the presidential campaign rally in Lagos.

According to videos circulating on social media, the supporters were attacked with machetes and other objects as they made their way to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) where the campaign rally was held.

Some vehicles were also destroyed at the venue of the rally.

In the statement, Obi said, “Datti and I are painfully mindful that for the mere reason of being OBIdient, most of you have suffered vituperations, physical attacks, loss of rights and privileges, hateful trolls, indignities, and vexatious fighting words, even from some of those we long regarded as civic leaders and conscience of our nation. Please bear such attacks as the sacrifices that we are all required to make in order to create a New Nigeria, where justice, equity, fairness, love, and prosperity shall reign.

“Be assured that Datti and I are with you, and that the ongoing unfortunate orchestrated efforts to demarket and delegitimize the OBIdient Movement will fail. We are fully structured and have remained focused and steadfast in addressing the ills in our nation; while underpinning the supremacy of our Constitution and imperatives of the rule of law. Do not relent; and do not be lured into unnecessary conflicts. Be assured that in the fullness of time, our mission to rescue Nigeria from those engaged in State Capture will come to fruition.”

