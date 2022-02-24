17 trafficked Ebonyi girls rescued in Ogun

At least 17 teenage girls trafficked from Ebonyi State by some individuals had been rescued in Ogun State.

A member of the House of Representatives, Chinedu Ogah, confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday.

He said the victims were lured to Agbara where they were forced into menial jobs and prostitution.

The lawmaker said the teenagers had been handed over to the Ebonyi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development for rehabilitation.

Ogah said: “I got the news of child trafficking of Ebonyians in Ogun State, and when I learnt of it, I alerted the Ikwo Town Union in Lagos State. They abandoned their businesses and mobilised to Ogun State which they spent up to two weeks to locate the children.

“These children are from Ikwo, Ezza South, and other parts of Ebonyi State. Based on the foundation that the governor has laid, it is our duty to contribute our quota to make sure we care for the welfare of our people.

“I am here to hand over these children to the Honourable Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development and we promised to train any of them that want to learn skills or go to school from primary to university level.

“They are 17 in number from the list including a woman that is harbouring them. We are going to rehabilitate them for a brighter future.”

