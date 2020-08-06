Latest Politics

20 killed in fresh Kaduna attack

August 6, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Another attack on three communities in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State has reportedly left about 20 people killed.

Reports also say many more people were left injured by the attack, said to have been carried out by suspected militia.

More details coming….

