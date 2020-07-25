KADUNA KILLINGS: El-Rufai extends curfew placed on Kauru, Zangon-Kataf to two other LGAs

The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has extended to Jema’a and Kaura local government areas, the 24-hour curfew in force in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf LGAs.

El-Rufai said that the extension was with immediate effect and was to help contain violence, enforce order and protect lives.

According to El-Rufai, the state government made the extension at the request of security agencies in the state.

He wrote in a tweet on his official Twitter handle, @GovKaduna: At the request of security agencies, the Kaduna State Government has extended to Jema’a and Kaura LGAs the 24-hour curfew that is in force in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf LGAs, with immediate effect. This is to help contain violence, enforce order and protect lives.”

Several people have been killed in some of the local governments under Kaduna South recently.

The state governor blamed the incessant killings on what he termed “cycle of attacks, revenge and reprisals.”

