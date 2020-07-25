Barrels of stolen crude oil impounded, illicit refining sites dismantled in S’South –DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed the dismantling of some illegal refining sites and impounded refined and crude oil products within seven days in the South-South region of Nigeria.

This was revealed on Friday by Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, at a news conference on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in Abuja.

According to Enenche, the operations which were in continuation of the anti-crude oil theft (COT) and other economic sabotage operations in the South-South zone of the country, were carried out from July 17 to July 23.

He further added that the Nigerian Navy (NN) Ship ‘Pathfinder’ patrol team, using a drone, discovered an illegal refining site around Cawthorne Channel within the week under review.

Enenche also revealed that two large wooden boats, laden with about 40,000 litres of product suspected to be illegally refined AGO stored, in polythene bags along Aladja Creek on July 16, were intercepted.

He said; “The boats and contents were recovered to the base.

“Following closely, operations Calm Waters and Swift Response, on July 18, impounded petroleum products as well as arrested boats involved in illegal activities.

“Furthermore, within the week, Forward Operating Base Escravos patrol team, intercepted a wooden boat without engine along Madangho creek Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta.

“The boat, which contained an unquantified product suspected to be illegally refined AGO, was dismantled.

“Thereafter, the team proceeded to Jones Creek general area where another wooden boat without an engine, but laden with about 345.94 barrels of product suspected to be stolen crude oil, was discovered and intercepted,’’ he concluded.

