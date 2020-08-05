SOUTHERN KADUNA: Three herdsmen hospitalised after alleged attack by Zango Kataf youths

Three Fulani herdsmen have been hospitalised after they were allegedly attacked by youths from the Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Secretary of the Miyyeti Allah Association of Nigeria in Kachia, Muhammed Musa, stated this on Wednesday, decrying the attack, which he said landed the three herdsmen in a private hospital in the town.

Musa, who spoke to journalists in Kachia, said the victims were ambushed on their way back home by the natives who had asked them not to graze in the community.

“One of them named Suleiman sustained a gunshot wound while the remaining two equally sustained various degrees of injuries after they were ambushed. They are presently hospitalised at a clinic in Kachia.

“They were ambushed by angry youths at Goragam community in Zongon Kataf who asked them to vacate the community with their cows while grazing.

“The victims are from Kurmin Gwaza village in Kachia but went to Goragam Area for grazing. They are presently receiving treatment in Kachia town,” he said.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige however said he will find out the details before commenting.

Musa had told Journalists that the incident happened around 2 pm on Tuesday when the herders went to the community with their livestock.

