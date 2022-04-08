2023: Abia govt orders public office holders to resign April 11

The Abia State government has directed all public office holders seeking elective positions in the 2023 general elections to leave the posts latest by April 11.

The Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem, gave the directive in a statement issued in Umuahia on Friday.

The Nasarawa State government had on Thursday directed public officers with design on next year’s election to resign from their positions effective from Friday in line with the Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act.

The statement read: “All political cum public office holders in Abia State who are desirous of participating in the political process either as a contestant for an elective position or as a delegate, are by this notice directed to resign their appointments on or before Monday, April 11, 2022.

“Pursuant to section 84 (12) of the amended Electoral Act 2022, which has been signed by His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and subsequent release of the necessary guidelines to facilitate hitch-free election in Nigeria by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).”

