2023: Afenifere leader, Adebanjo declares support for Obi’s presidential bid

The leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Ayo Adebanjo, on Tuesday declared his support for the 2023 presidential bid of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.

Adebanjo, who featured in an online radio programme, Yoruba Gbode, said the ex-Anambra State governor would not disappoint Nigerians if elected the country’s president next year.

He also expressed doubt about the ability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, to steer the country’s ship effectively.

The Afenifere leader argued that Tinubu sold President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians in 2015 because of his selfish interest, adding that the ex-Lagos State governor would give continuity to incompetence if elected next year.

Adebanjo has been unrelenting in his support for the South-East to produce Nigeria’s president in 2023.

He said: “In my opinion, only Peter Obi can rule the country independently without the influence of these criminals in the government. Tinubu will only give continuity to Buhari’s incompetence.

“We know Peter Obi very well , that’s why we endorsed him. He will not disappoint Nigerians, let’s put tribal differences apart and vote the right leader in.

“Tinubu sold Buhari to over 200 million Nigerians for his own selfish interest of wanting to rule after Buhari. None of them loves Nigeria.

“Easterners are also Nigerians, they deserve to rule. I am sure Peter Obi will not subject himself to the northerners like Tinubu and Atiku would do if elected.”

