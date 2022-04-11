It’s goodbye to Nigeria if another Northerner succeeds Buhari In 2023 —Pa Adebanjo

The leader of apex pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has warned of dire consequences if another northerner succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, saying such an arrangement would spell doom for Nigeria.

Adebanjo, while addressing journalists at a media parlay on Sunday in Lagos, said the only way to avoid impending trouble in the future was for the next president of Nigeria to come from the South-East.

Adebanjo who also reiterated his position on an Igbo Presidency in 2023, insisted that he was solidly behind a president from the region.

“If you want peace in Nigeria, the South-East should produce the next president of Nigeria. Olusegun Obasanjo had done it for eight years, Yemi Osinbajo would be Vice President for eight years by 2023, Goodluck Jonathan was president for six years, is the South-East not in Nigeria? And then, you want it to go back to the South-West again,” Adebanjo said.

“There will trouble in this country if another northerner succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. It will spell doom for this country.

“All those who say the South-East cannot be President, ask them what has the South-East done? Are they not part of Nigeria? Is the South-East not part of Southern Nigeria?

“Mind you, the moment you avoid principle, equity, honesty and ideology, you can’t get anywhere in this country. If you gang up against a section of the country, how do you want to get peace?

“Should a Northerner win the 2023 elections, it will be goodbye to Nigeria. I have said it and I want them to come and arrest me.”

