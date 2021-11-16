Nigerian govt lying about seeking political resolution to Kanu, Igboho’s cases —Pa Adebanjo

The leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, says he does not believe in the Nigerian government’s pledge to opt for a political solution to resolve the lingering cases of Biafran agitator, Nnamdi Kanu and Yoruba nation advocate, Sunday Igboho.

Adebanjo who spoke with journalists on Monday, said the Federal Government was “only flying a kite” following a pledge by Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, that the government was looking at a political solution to the cases involving the agitators.

Adebanjo said if the Federal Government was sincere and serious in pursuing a political solution, the logical thing to do was to release Kanu and Igboho in the first place.

“I don’t believe them (FG), if they (FG) want to do it, let them do it. If they want to provide a political solution, they should take the step,” he said.

Continuing, the Afenifere leader said:

“I am tired of their lies. Why are they flying a kite when they know they have no political solution? They don’t want to do it.

“They should release Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho and release their properties to them. I have left it to God.

“I don’t believe in their lies, they should take action. They are just flying a kite.

“If Malami wants to take a political solution, he knows what to do.

“Is it Nnamdi Kanu that will take a political action while in prison? Or is it Sunday Igboho, who is in Benin Republic? I am not one of those the Federal Government can bandy words with because they are in power.

“They invaded Igboho’s house, killed people there, destroyed his properties and sent him into exile; now they say they want a political solution when the man is detained.”

