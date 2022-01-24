2023: Atiku will only do single term if elected, says Dokpesi

The leader of the technical committee for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, said on Monday that Abubakar was a strong presidential candidate to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dokpesi, who said this in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, vowed that Abubakar would only serve for one-term, if he was elected to be President in 2023.

He maintained that an Atiku Abubakar presidency would pave the way for the South-East to produce a President in 2027.

Dokpesi said: “Our party believes in rotation of the office of president between the North and South for two-term of eight years.

READ ALSO: Atiku will unify Nigeria in 2023 – Dokpesi

“That was why former President Olusegun Obasanjo handed over to Late Umaru Ya’Adua, but after his death, former president Goodluck Jonathan took over and completed his first term.

“Jonathan, also ask for another four years which was given to him, but when he started asking for another term in 2015, the North felt it was against the zoning agreement of the party.

“So we went into the election with a divided house and we lost. That is why we have reasoned that for us to wrestle power from APC, we need a strong presidential candidate from the North.

“Since it is believed that the North-East and South-East are the two geo-political zones that have not produced a president. We felt that Atiku, coming from the North-East, is a strong candidate for the job.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now