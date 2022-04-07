2023: Makinde declares second term bid, obtains PDP forms

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has declared his intention to seek a second term in office.

Makinde stated this in his newsletter released on Thursday in Ibadan, the state capital.

The governor revealed that he had obtained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expression of interest and nomination form ahead of the election.

Makinde, who was elected the Oyo State governor in 2019, had previously maintained a sealed lip on his second term bid.

The newsletter read: “I promised in my last newsletter that by the time you receive this one, I would have decided whether to run again for office. Sometime last week, I picked up the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for a second term as the elected Governor of the good people of Oyo State.

“Yes, I am presenting myself again to serve.

“In the last three years, Oyo State has seen unprecedented development in all sectors with no zone left behind. We have worked hard in all the four pillars upon which our Roadmap to Accelerated Development in Oyo State 2019-2023 is built. We are engineering a modern Oyo State.

“But as every engineer would tell you, our work is not done until all problems are addressed. We believe we have laid a solid foundation for solving the problem of moving the good people of Oyo State from poverty to prosperity. We would love an opportunity to build on that foundation. So now, the ball is, once again, in your court. If you, the good people of Oyo State desire it, then we will serve you for four more years.”

