Politics
2023: Obi campaign a scam —Atiku’s spokesman, Bwala
Daniel Bwala, spokesman for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, described Peter Obi’s campaign as a scam.
Bwala, who also faulted the latest ANAP Foundation poll in a series of tweets, said the former Anambra State Governor would be disappointed next year.
Other political parties such as the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others had criticized the recent ANAP Foundation poll which predicted victory for Obi in the forthcoming presidential election.
The Foundation in its results claimed potential voters preferred Obi to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso.
The poll indicated Obi had 23 percent, Tinubu with 13, Atiku got 10 and Kwankwaso polled 2 percent.
Bwala in his tweets claimed major regions of the country had rejected the LP presidential candidate.
2023: Atiku's spokesman, Bwala, accuses APC of hiding Tinubu like palliative
The PDP chieftain insisted the former Anambra State Governor would be defeated.
The tweets read: “He said the youth are the engine box of his movement, meanwhile ANAP/NOI said his enthusiastic voters are from 65 yrs and above. Contradiction. Meanwhile he has never engaged with any youth group and/or association in Nigeria. The campaign is a scam, time will tell.
“So far the two of the three geopolitical zones that ANAP/NOI said Peter Obi is leading have rejected him. You only need to recall North Central with Kogi rally and South South with the Portharcourt rally. One chance.”
By Ambali Abdulkabeer
