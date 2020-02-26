2023: Tinubu has all it takes to lead Nigeria, APC chieftain declares

The national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been declared fit enough to become president of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The declaration was made late on Tuesday by the newly-elected Secretary of State Party, Lanre Ogunyemi (Secretary), who also added that Tinubu’s commitment, resourcefulness and pedigree puts him in good stead to lead Nigeria in the next dispensation.

Speaking further during a press briefing in Lagos to unveil newly elected executives, Ogunyemi who was reacting to Tinubu’s rumored presidential ambition, said the former Lagos governor has a right to aspire to be president in 2023.

READ ALSO: N702M FRAUD: Court fixes date to hear Okupe’s application for foreign medical trip

Ogunyemi said; “Tinubu has all it takes to lead this country and he has all the fundamental rights as a Nigerian to aspire.

“It’s now left for Nigerians to accept or not. It’s now left for the party to decide who they want as the presidential candidate come 2023.

“Whether he has briefed us or not on his aspiration, whether he is expressing any body language, whether people are against it or not, we are sure that he has everything to lead this nation,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions