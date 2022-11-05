JUST IN: 21 Abducted Katsina children regain freedom

The 21 children abducted by bandits last weekend in Katsina State have regained their freedom.

The bandits had on Sunday abducted the children at a farm in Faskari local government area of the state.

The victims comprised 17 girls and four boys who were between the ages of 15 and 18.

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Friday condemned the abduction of the children.

In a statement issued by its Country Representative in Nigeria, Ms Cristian Munduate, the agency urged the security agencies to ensure the safe return of the children to their families.

