24m Nigerians registered on national identity database –NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has revealed that no fewer than 24 million Nigerians have so far registered on the national identity database.

This was revealed on Wednesday by the Director-General of the NIMC, Mr Aliyu Aziz, while speaking during an interactive session with members of the media to commemorate the 2020 National Identity Day on Wednesday in Abuja.

Aziz said that the commission required additional four thousand (4,000) enrollment centres to effectively speed up the enrollment process.

He said, “NIMC currently has one thousand (1,000) enrollment centres which is not enough to cover the population of the country.”

READ ALSO: Buhari transfers NIMC to Ministry of Communications

Aziz, also informed the gathering that the idea behind the introduction of digital Identity Ecosystem was to enable government have easy access to accurate data of citizens for the provision of social services.

He said: “NIMCN is working on modalities to capture 2.8 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) within two to three months.

“We have been able to collate 14 million data from other government agencies through its data harmonisation process,” he said.

The NIMC DG also used the medium to encourage Nigerians to come out en mass to enrol and obtain their national identity number (NIN).

”Our major focus now is the NIN because the card is for convenience.

”With your full cooperation, participation and consistent support, we can bequeath a robust and sustainable system of national identity to our dear nation and future generations.

”If you are yet to enroll and obtain your National Identification Number (NIN), I urge you to do so as soon as possible,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions