Several bandits eliminated, logistic facilities destroyed –DHQ

The Defence Headquarters has revealed that several bandits have been eliminated and their logistic supplies destroyed during airstrikes by the Nigerian Army.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche who informed that the operation conducted in the Kwiambana Forest in Zamfara State was carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji.

According to him, the operation was a continuation of air interdiction missions being executed under subsidiary Operation Wutan Daji II to rid the North West zone of armed bandits and other criminal elements.

Enenche said that the location was discovered as hideout for notorious bandits’ leaders ‘Sani Mochoko’ and ‘Damina’ and some of their fighters.

He said: “Accordingly, the Air Component scrambled Nigerian Air Force jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.

“The attack aircraft took turns in engaging the target area resulting in significant damage to the bandits’ structures as well as the killing of several of their fighters,” Enenche added.

