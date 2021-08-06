Metro
25-year-old man commits suicide in Jigawa
A 25-year-old man, Nura Muhammad, has committed suicide at Chamo village in Dutse local government area of Jigawa State.
The spokesman of the state police command, Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident to journalists in Dutse on Friday.
Shiisu said the man hanged himself in his room at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to him, the deceased had earlier told his wife in the early hours of the day about his possible death.
The spokesman said the wife claimed that the deceased was mentally ill at the time he returned from Lagos State last month.
He said: “That on August 3; at about 1330hours, one Nura Muhammad aged 25 of Chamo village, Dutse LGA, committed suicide in his room.
“According to his wife, the deceased said on the morning of August 3 that he would die on that day.
“The wife further stated that the deceased was mentally ill when he was brought back from Lagos State last month.”
