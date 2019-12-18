2m people sign petition to bring down ‘gay Jesus’ film from Netflix

Anger and backlash has been sparked in Brazil over the controversial movie titled ‘The First Temptation of Christ’ which was made by a YouTube comedy group portraying Jesus as a gay man.

According to reports, a petition has been signed by two million people in Brazil calling for the movie which many people around the globe have frowned at over its content and disregard of religious beliefs, to be removed from the site of streaming service, Netflix.

The online petition on Change.org demanded the immediate removal of the 46-minute holiday special which portrays Jesus as being in a sexual relationship with his male friend Orlando, saying it had offended Christians.

The movie has also sparked controversy in Nigeria with author and lawyer, Reno Omokri calling for a boycott of on-demand movie platform, Netflix, if it goes ahead to show a movie that portrays Jesus as gay.

Taking to Instagram to share his view, Omokri, a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, urged Netflix not to take advantage of Christians’ tolerance.

However, Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi took a different tangent when he threw a shade at Nigerians who are expressing outrage about the movie made by the groupo Porta dos Fundos, which won an International Emmy for the movie.

Bisi who gained international attention when he became the first Nigerian to come out as gay on television said that Nigerians making noise about the movie released by Netflix in Brazil on December 3rd would hardly understand a word said in the film because it is in Portuguese.

The HIV/LGBT advocate who was forced to seek asylum in the UK after he fled Nigeria over threats to his life on 12 April, 2007, in a post on Instagram also jokingly stated that Nigerians would be better suited for the role of the three wise men in the movie.

