30,000 rendered homeless as heavy floods submerge homes in Sydney (Photos)

Not less than 30,000 residents of Australia’s largest city, Sydney, have been rendered homeless and told to evacuate as heavy rains have led to the city’s worst flooding in 18 months.

Parts of the city which is home to more than 50 million people and its surrounding areas have been told to evacuate or prepare to abandon their homes, according to city officials on Monday.

“The latest information we have is that there’s a very good chance that the flooding will be worse than any of the other three floods that those areas had in the last 18 months,” Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Death toll in Bangladesh floods hits 110, over 9m displaced

According to the Minister, the current flooding might affect areas that manage to stay dry during the previous floods.

At a press conference early on Monday, New South Wales State Premier Dominic Perrottet said 32,000 people were affected by the evacuation orders and warnings.

“People in parts of the city are facing a fourth flooding emergency in a year and a half after torrential rain since Friday caused dams to overflow and waterways to break their banks,” Perrottet said.

