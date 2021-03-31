418 stranded Nigerians return from Saudi Arabia | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
418 stranded Nigerians return from Saudi Arabia
418 Nigerians who were stranded in Saudi Arabia returned to the country on Wednesday.
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), which announced this on its Twitter handle, said the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, aboard a Saudi Air plane at about 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
READ ALSO: Attack on Saudi Arabia’s refinery to push up oil prices
The returnees brought the number of Nigerians that had arrived from the Middle East nation this to 1, 068.
The returnees, according to the commission, will proceed on 14-day quarantine at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj camp in line with the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.
