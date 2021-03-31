 418 stranded Nigerians return from Saudi Arabia | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

418 stranded Nigerians return from Saudi Arabia

Published

1 hour ago

on

418 Nigerians who were stranded in Saudi Arabia returned to the country on Wednesday.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), which announced this on its Twitter handle, said the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, aboard a Saudi Air plane at about 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Attack on Saudi Arabia’s refinery to push up oil prices

The returnees brought the number of Nigerians that had arrived from the Middle East nation this to 1, 068.

The returnees, according to the commission, will proceed on 14-day quarantine at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj camp in line with the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports6 hours ago

Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...
Data show how Algeria victory reinforces North Africa's dominance of AFCON Data show how Algeria victory reinforces North Africa's dominance of AFCON
Sports9 hours ago

AFCON: 23 teams qualified as COVID-19 delays Benin, S’Leone’s battle for last slot

All but one of the 24 slots for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have been confirmed, with the...
Sports24 hours ago

Osimhen, Etebo, Onuachu score as Nigeria end AFCONQ campaign with big Lesotho win

Victor Osimhen, Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu were on target for the Super Eagles in their final game of the...
Latest1 day ago

Which Premier League players are paid the most?

Manchester City are currently dominating the premier league table in the 2020 – 2021 season, having won four of their last...
Sports1 day ago

JUST IN… Iwobi available for Lesotho game after testing negative for COVID-19

Alex Iwobi will be available for the final game of the Super Eagles in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...

Latest Tech News

Amid Republican discord, Trump insists he’s going to stay in politics Amid Republican discord, Trump insists he’s going to stay in politics
Latest4 hours ago

Donald Trump launches website after social media ban

Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Latest4 hours ago

Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Latest1 day ago

Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...
Tech2 days ago

UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria

Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Latest2 days ago

Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...
Latest4 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...