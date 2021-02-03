420 Nigerians return from Saudi Arabia

420 irregular Nigerian migrants returned from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit at the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mr. Abdul-Rahman Balogun, who disclosed this in a statement, said the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to him, 27 of the 420 returnees were children while 393 were adults.

He added that the returnees were received by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other relevant agencies.

The Director of Consular and Legal Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Akeremi Bolaji, urged the returnees to cooperate with the Federal Government.

He added that the government had made provisions for their basic needs during the mandatory 14 days isolation in line with the COVID-19 protocols.

