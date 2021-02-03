9,631 COVID-19 cases under home-based care in Lagos – Health commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Wednesday 9,631 active COVID-19 cases being managed under the state’s Home-Based Care.

Abayomi, who disclosed this on his verified Twitter handle, added that 205 patients are currently receiving treatment at the state’s COVID-19 care centres.

According to him, Lagos has 49, 493 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 308 fatalities.

READ ALSO: More COVID-19 cases in Lagos in dire need of oxygen – Sanwo-Olu

However, the state has recorded 35,909 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria last year.

“A total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since the inception of the pandemic now stand at 303,308,” the commissioner stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions