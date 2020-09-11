5,141 card readers burnt in mysterious Ondo hqtrs inferno –INEC

The mysterious fire that razed the Ondo State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the capital of Akure, destroyed no fewer than 5, 141 card readers.

This was revealed on Friday by INEC Information Commissioner, Festus Okoye, who further stated during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the inferno started at about 8.20 p.m. on Thursday and consumed a large container.

NAN quoted him as saying that 5,141 card readers to be used for the Ondo governorship election were burnt.

He also revealed that INEC had deployed five additional Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and three National Commissioners (NCs) for the Edo governorship poll.

This came a day after INEC told voters in Edo and Ondo states that they must wear face masks before they would be allowed to vote in the forthcoming governorship elections in the two states.

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, stated this on Thursday at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja.

