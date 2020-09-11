Ondo deputy gov, Ajayi, demands probe into mysterious INEC hqtrs fire

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has demanded the setting up of a probe panel to investigate the fire outbreak at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the state.

Ajayi who reacted to the incident in a statement on Friday issued through his Media Aide, Allen Sowore, alleged that the inferno was an act of desperation by some unscrupulous persons.

Reacting further to the fire incident, Ajayi who is also the candidate of Zenith Labour Party, ZLP at the forthcoming governorship poll said that, “Over 5000 card readers were lost in mysterious fire outbreak in Ondo INEC office less than 30 days to the election.

“All the authorities concerned must immediately institute a probe. Nobody should tell us any balderdash about this. It’s simply an act of desperation,” he added.

Ajayi’s comments came a day after he declared that the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu have failed the people of Ondo State.

The politician said this on Wednesday when he received former PDP members in Okitipupa Local Government, led by a former governorship aspirant, Mr. Banji Okunomo and an ex-chairman of the local government, Mr. Solomon Bitire.

He stated that he would emerge victorious in the October 10 governorship election, vowing to defeat Governor Akeredolu and the candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede.

