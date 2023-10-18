Abducted Ebonyi poly deputy registrar, Obi, found dead

The people of Ezeala in the Umuezeala autonomous community of Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State were on Tuesday left in shock when they found the decaying remains of Innocent Obi, the Deputy Registrar of the Federal Polytechnic, Uwana, in Ebonyi State.

Reports have it that Obi, who is a native of the community, was abducted, on Friday, from his house in the village, as he had travelled from his base to attend the funeral rites of a relative

It was gathered that armed men stormed Obi’s residence around 10pm, and abducted him.

The villagers, hence, set up a search party, only to find him dead, and his body already decaying.

READ ALSO: Three injured as gunmen abduct poly student in Nasarawa

“It was Sunday afternoon that we got information about a decomposing corpse lying between Ehime Mbano and Ahiazu Mbaise.

“When our people visited the scene on Sunday, it was the dead body of our brother that we met,” a source told newsmen.

According to reports, his killing had thrown the community into uproar.

However, the spokesperson of the State Police Command, Henry Okoye, noted that the Police has not been briefed about the criminal act.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now