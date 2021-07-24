Metro
Abducted maritime workers, others regain freedom in Rivers
The five members of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and three other persons abducted by suspected pirates in Rivers State have regained their freedom.
The victims were abducted by unknown gunmen while travelling from Kula area in Akuku-Toru local government area of the state to Port Harcourt on Monday.
READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct five members of maritime union, three others in Rivers
The hostages were released after the Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, and other stakeholders in the sector intervened in the matter.
Jamoh also confirmed the release of the victims to MWUN’s President-General, Adewale Adeyanju, on Saturday evening.
