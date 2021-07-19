News
Gunmen abduct five members of maritime union, three others in Rivers
Gunmen suspected to be pirates on Monday abducted eight boat passengers along the Kula-Abomema waterway in Rivers State.
The Chairman of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) in the state, Jonah Jumbo, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Port Harcourt, said the victims include five are members of the union in Kula, Akuku-Toru local government area of the state.
The MWUN members, according to him, were traveling to Port Harcourt for a meeting when the hoodlums struck.
Jumbo urged the state government and security agencies to rescue the victims unhurt.
He said: “The Kula unit and Abomema unit (of the Maritime workers union) were asked to come for a meeting in the state office in Port Harcourt on Monday morning.
“We got report that the officials who were coming for the meeting were kidnapped.
“All the passengers were kidnapped, including three others in the boat. Up till now, nobody has heard anything from the kidnappers.
“So, we are appealing to the general public, the government, and security agencies to really help us and see how they can reach the kidnappers.”
