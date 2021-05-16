Abia gov, Ikpeazu, says no going back on ban on open grazing | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Abia gov, Ikpeazu, says no going back on ban on open grazing
The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Saturday, reaffirmed his commitment to enforcing the ban on open grazing of cattle in the state.
Ikpeazu made this known during a zoom meeting with Abia journalists under the auspices of Abia Media Forum.
The governor said that a bill was already in place to enforce the ban and to checkmate the activities of criminal elements disguising as nomads.
Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that 17 Southerrn governors after their meeting in Asaba, Delta State capital, recently, resolved to ban open grazing of cattle in their states.
The governors had stated that open grazing of cattle had often caused conflicts between host communities and herders which had led to several deaths in some states.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reported Ikpeazu as saying: “We are now at the point of making sure that we enforce and implement it and even in doing that I must also share what I see as a challenge to the enforcement of that law.
Read also: IPOB has valid concerns, but wrong methods —Gov Ikpeazu
“The law is in place and we are taking steps to enforce it. It has become imperative that we enforce that law strictly because we just noticed that we have big-time trouble in our hands.
“We have those that we refer to as criminal herdsmen; they are different from the ordinary herdsmen that we have been living with all these years.
“We now have in our mist bandits that have infiltrated from the rest of West Africa and other parts of Africa and their assignment is to come here rape, kill and kidnap people for money
“It is now very imperative that we enforce that law,’’ he added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Juve keep Euro hopes alive after ending Inter’s 20-game unbeaten run
Juventus ensured they remain in the race for a spot in Europe next season after they won a dramatic Serie...
BREAKING… Ndidi, Iheanacho win historic FA Cup with Leicester City
Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have helped Leicester City to beat Chelsea in the final of...
Aribo, Balogun’s Rangers complete Scottish PL season unbeaten
Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun have helped their club, Rangers to go unbeaten throughout the Scottish...
Champions Man City fight back to beat Newcastle in seven-goal thriller
Newly-crowned champions of the English Premier League, Manchester City came from behind to beat Newcastle United 4-3 in a thrilling...
Nwankwo returns as Rohr names 31-man provisional squad for Cameroon friendly
Simy Nwankwo was handed an invitation to the Super Eagles squad for the first since 2018, as manager Gernot Rohr...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...