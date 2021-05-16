MURIC frowns at religious bodies ‘in competition’ for long public holidays | Ripples Nigeria

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has registered its disapproval at the incessant public holidays being declared by the Federal Government due to the attendant economic losses.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the MURIC Director, Ishaq Akintola who said it was high time the country took a radical look at this angle considering the poor and fragile nature of the economy.

“MURIC is, therefore, advocating a reduction in the number of days declared as holidays, requesting the understanding of other religious groups, who are in the habit of engaging in rivalry over the number of days declared as holidays,” the statement reads in part.

Akintola further implored the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to publicise the losses incurred per day as a result of public holidays observed in the country.

“With a 0.11 Gross Domestic Products (GDP) growth rate and $2,386.90 (2019) per capita income, it is very doubtful if we can afford the luxury of frivolous holiday declarations and revelling in the pay-day euphoria of the prodigal son.

“Our love for holidays and our culture of waste. You cannot separate time from productivity. Time is money and productivity translates to Gross Domestic Products (GDP). This is the time to choose between laziness and productivity.

“The fascinating products of the West, which we are enjoying today, were results of hard work and sacrifice on a national scale. Our superfluous holidays are simply consuming the future of coming generations.”

