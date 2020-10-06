Absence of EFCC’s witness stalls Fayose’s alleged N2.2bn fraud trial

The absence of a witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday stalled the alleged N2.2 billion fraud trial of a former Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose.

The matter was therefore due to the development adjourned till October 19 and 20 for continuation by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

When the matter came up on Tuesday, counsel to the EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), applied for adjournment.

He told the trial judge, Justice Chukwujeku Aneke that his 8th witness in the case had difficulty coming to court “because of happenings” at the EFCC.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s govt worst in Nigeria’s history —Fayose

It is believed the happenings Jacob was referring to was the recent shake-up in the EFCC following the suspension of its acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu and several other key staff of the commission.

The EFCC is prosecuting Fayose over alleged N2.2 billion fraud.

It said the alleged offences committed by Fayose contravened sections 15(1), 15 (2), 15 (3), 16(2)(b), 16 (d), and 18 (c) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011.

The former Ekiti State governor and his firm Spotless Investment Ltd, had since pleaded not guilty to the alleged offences.

Join the conversation

Opinions