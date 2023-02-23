Access, Ecobank, 3 others adjust operating hours for 2023 elections

Ecobank Plc and four other banks have announced adjustments in the operation hours ahead of the general elections.

In separate emails to their customers, the banks said their branches would close early and advised customers to complete their transactions before the deadline to avoid being stranded.

The other banks that have communicated the adjustments to their customers are – Stanbic IBTC, Access Bank, Polaris Bank, and United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc.

In its message to the customers, Access Bank said: “Our branches will close early on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 12 noon. This is to allow for the timely departure of customers and staff to their respective locations in preparation for the 2023 General Elections scheduled for Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The Ecobank’s statement read: “This is to let you know about the early closure of our branches nationwide on Friday, 24th February 2023. Our branches will open to customers from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“We encourage you to take advantage of our alternative channels available 24/7 for your banking needs during this period.

