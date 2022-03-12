Accord Party presidential aspirant charges Buhari to tackle Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges

The Accord Party (AP) presidential aspirant, Solomon Winning, on Saturday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the country’s socio-economic challenges.

Winning, who made the call in a chat with journalists in Abuja, warned that the country faces a massive uprising similar to the October 2020 #ENDSARS protests if the problems are not quickly tackled.

He vowed to address the epileptic power supply, insecurity and restructure the country’s security apparatus if elected as Nigeria’s President in 2023.

Winning said: “Nigeria as Africa’s most populous country, the largest economy and a major democracy on the African continent is now faced with a myriad of troubles and setbacks in its social political and economic sphere arising from a weakening economy, rising insecurity, violent conflicts in most parts of the country threatening the progress made in our democratic development.

“I, however, call on President Muhamadu Buhari and his cabinet to sit up to address the shameful situation as the current trend, if not urgently addressed, could spark an uprising across the country that would be more consequential than the #ENDSARS protests.”

