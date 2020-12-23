Activist, Okeke, who dragged #EndSARS supporters to court also sues CNN

Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, has filed a criminal suit against the Cable News Network (CNN), for failing to retract its report on the shooting at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, during the #EndSARS protest.

Okeke who had also filed a lawsuit against 50 #EndSARAS promoters including Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Aisha Yesufu, Tubaba and other top celebrities in Nigeria following the outbreak of violence during the protests, had threatened to sue the international TV station in a series of tweets he posted on November 18.

In the tweets, Okeke had told the CNN to retract its report and tender an apology for interfering in an ongoing investigation being carried out by an Independent Judicial Panel of Inquiry.

He had also asked a senior staff of CNN, Stephanie Busari, who was among the journalists that worked on the report, to appear before the panel and testify under oath.

He ended by saying that failure to retract the report, he would go ahead to file a criminal suit against the cable network.

This is what Okeke posted:

“It’s preemptive and contemptuous to discuss, counter, or conclude on any testimony placed before any tribunal established by law, so as to influence the consideration of the tribunal.

“It is, but wise to await the outcomes of the proceedings holden at the judicial panel.

“@CNN ought to have testified under oath as witness (es) before the tribunals to establish any such ‘investigations’.

“Otherwise it is a deliberate act to impugn (egregiously) or preempt the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry. We will not have it though, as the court is sacred.

“I will, therefore, initiate criminal contempt proceedings against all the staff (without any exception) that deliberately and egregiously impugned the majesty of the courts or any tribunal established by law in Nigeria. Justice is too important to be decided by the media.

“I am going to sue them if they fail to retract the report and tender an apology to Nigeria and the Nigerian government.”

Okeke carried out his threat when he took to his Twitter handle on December 21 to post that he has actually filed a suit against the CNN and members of its staff for refusing to retract the report on the Lekki shooting.

“Though service of the originating summons may be effected upon @CNN through @StephanieBusari being an authorized agent, there is a motion ex parte to granting a leave for the writ to be issued and served on the former outside its jurisdiction in Atlanta, Georgia, United States,” Okeke tweeted.

In other tweets, he wrote:

“@CNN America Inc. and agents are also liable for tax evasion in Nigeria, amid other illegalities. The Federal Republic of Nigeria is not a lawless society.

“CNN America Inc. or any other foreign media organisation must respect the sovereignty and laws of the Federation of Nigeria (including regulations thereof), and also treat the population with respect, courtesy, acting with impartiality, integrity and respect for diversity.

“However, it must be borne in mind that these conscious efforts are not in any way, an attempt to stifle the freedom of the press but rather to protecting emerging democracies a fortiori human rights, promoting ethical journalism, and fighting misinformation.”

