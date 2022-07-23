Actor Mr Macaroni says ‘s3x-for-roles’ should be a punishable offence

Nigerian actor and skit maker, Adebola Adedayo, who is also known as Mr Macaroni, on Saturday, July 23, stated that allegations of s3x for roles should be investigated and appropriate sanctions meted on culprits.

Mr Macaroni during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said such allegations should not be swept under the carpet.

He said;

“Absolutely disgusting, absolutely abominable act, I’ve always spoken against it, even before I attained this position being a public figure.

I have kicked against it, I have a series of tweets against it, I have lots of content to speak against it, it is highly disrespectful and highly degrading, it reeks of how much we have lost touch with humanity.

People should get roles and jobs based on competence, based on the fact that they are able to deliver. How many people will you sleep with?”

He added that there should be consequences for such actions rather than turning a blind eye to it.

“There should be consequences for reprehensible behaviour to do better. If not, if they are found guilty, I want to believe there are appropriate punishments to address this.

“And it cuts across, it’s not just s3x, somebody will ask you to go and bring money for the job if they have money will they be looking for jobs, we shouldn’t ruin the lives of others too.”

