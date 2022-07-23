7 facts Nigerians need to know about BBNaija 2022

The seventh edition of the most watched reality television program in Nigeria, Big Brother Naija will kick off on Saturday, July 23 and on Sunday, July 24.

Since the announcement of the new season a couple of weeks ago, Nigerians have been voraciously anticipating the return of the show. Interestingly, viewers would be getting a chance to experience real time entertainment once again.

In the meantime, here are ten updated facts that Nigerians and fans of the reality show across the world should know ahead of the launch later today.

1. The show will air for 72 days and end on Sunday, October 2, 2022, holding for approximately 10 weeks.

2. There is a grand prize of N100 million worth of prizes for the eventual winner which includes a N50 million cash prize, top of the range SUV, trip for two, among many others.

3. Season 7 of the show will see the return of the Ninjas in the house. They were absent in the two previous seasons due to the coronavirus outbreak in 2020.

4. Media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will be the presenter of the show for the 6th consecutive season.

5.The theme for this season will officially be unveiled during the live show by the show host.

6. There will be no ‘shower hour’ in this season of Big Brother Naija.

7. Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa will return as the host of the spin-off show, BBNaija: The Buzz. The show debuted in 2021.

