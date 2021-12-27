Actress Nwafor Ifeoma warms hearts as she adopts her house maid

Veteran Nollywood actress Nwafor Ifeoma has warmed the hearts of her followers after she announced that she had adopted her house maid.

The actress on Monday morning shared photoshoot with her daughter, Nneoma, and another girl who she said referred to as her adopted daughter.

According to Ifeoma, the older girl, Nnenna, came into her life as a house help, however, she chose to adopt her.

READ ALSO: Actress Annie Idibia confronts her critics on social media

The actress wrote:

”INTRODUCING NEW ACT…

She came as my HOUSE HELP but ended up as my DAUGHTER….

Meet us;

NNEOMA my daughter.

NNENNAmy adopted daughter.

IFEOMA our mother.

These humans blessed my soul this 2021 and beyond!”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now