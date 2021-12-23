Actress Annie Idibia confronts her critics on social media

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has addressed her critics in a social media post on Thursday, December 23.

Annie Idibia who has been criticized several times this year published a statement on her Instagram stories where she described herself as a ‘child of grace’.

The actress who is married to Afrobeats icon, Tuface Idibia stated that she was an imperfect person and does not fake any aspect of her life.

Her post reads in part:

“You can’t break me anymore. My name na Grace. I bi Grace pikin. I drip Glory. I am not a looser. I win. Always have, always will till my time here is up. Brothers and sisters, don’t let the world tell you who you are. You are enough.”

Read her statement below.

