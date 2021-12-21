Connect with us

Actress Ronke Odunsanya’s ‘baby daddy’ declared wanted by court over DNA test

Published

10 mins ago

on

Olanrewaju Saheed, the estranged partner of Nollywood actress, Ronke Odunsanya, has been declared wanted by a court in Lagos.

A Magistrates Court in Lagos State declared Saheed aka Jago wanted for repeatedly being absent during proceedings amid a paternity fraud controversy.

Jago, a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state had on February 10 requested a DNA test on their daughter to determine her paternity before the proceedings.

The request was granted by the court which also ordered parties to present themselves for sample collection.

Jago was asked to pay for the DNA test.

However, the NURTW official’s continuous absence is said to have stalled the case leading to a bench warrant which was first issued on October 13.

The man has now been declared wanted for ignoring the bench warrant on numerous occasions.

Read the statement below:

Opinions

