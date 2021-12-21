Entertainment
Actress Ronke Odunsanya’s ‘baby daddy’ declared wanted by court over DNA test
Olanrewaju Saheed, the estranged partner of Nollywood actress, Ronke Odunsanya, has been declared wanted by a court in Lagos.
A Magistrates Court in Lagos State declared Saheed aka Jago wanted for repeatedly being absent during proceedings amid a paternity fraud controversy.
Jago, a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state had on February 10 requested a DNA test on their daughter to determine her paternity before the proceedings.
READ ALSO: SYLVESTER OROMONI: Lagos arraigns five Dowen College students
The request was granted by the court which also ordered parties to present themselves for sample collection.
Jago was asked to pay for the DNA test.
However, the NURTW official’s continuous absence is said to have stalled the case leading to a bench warrant which was first issued on October 13.
The man has now been declared wanted for ignoring the bench warrant on numerous occasions.
Read the statement below:
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....