Ado-Ekiti polytechnic to resume January 18

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, on Saturday directed students of the institution to return to campus on January 18 for the commencement of academic activities.

The Registrar of the polytechnic, Mrs. Kehinde Ekanem, who gave the directive in a circular addressed to staff and students, said the resumption of academic activities was in compliance with the Federal Ministry of Education’s directive.

She directed all members of the polytechnic community to comply strictly with all COVID-19 protocols that have been put in place to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the Institution.

Ekanem called for the compulsory wearing of face-masks by all students and staff, submission to temperature checks and use of hand washing and sanitisation facilities placed at strategic locations across the two campuses of the polytechnic.

The registrar said: “Avoidance of overcrowding in classrooms and offices, and adherence to all other non-pharmaceutical protocols, restrictions, and containment measures as may be prescribed and approved by the PTF from time to time.”

