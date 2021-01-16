EPL: Ndidi, Iheanacho help Leicester go second, Aina’s Fulham lose to Chelsea

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City in their victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ndidi played all through the game while his compatriot, Kelechi Iheanacho played a substitute role, coming in for Jamie Vardy on 91 minutes.

Leicester defeated the Saints 2-0, with a James Maddison goal opening the scoring and a last-minute Harvey Barnes goal sealing the win in an exciting encounter at the King Power Stadium.

It was Youri Tielemans who assisted both scorers to score.

With the victory, the Foxes climbed to second in the table, two points above third-place Liverpool, who host leaders Manchester United on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina was in action for Fulham, but failed to help his team win visiting Chelsea.

Fulham fell to a 1-0 defeat to the Blues, with a goal from Mason Mount sealing the victory over the hosts, who had Antonee Robinson sent off in the first half for a dangerous tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta.

The win was only a second victory for Frank Lampard’s side in seven Premier League games, and it takes them to seventh in the League.

Fulham – who had drawn their previous five league games – remain in the relegation zone, four points from safety.

In the other Premier League games played on Saturday, Brighton defeated Leeds United 1-0 while West Ham also saw off Burnley 1-0.

