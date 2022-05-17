AfDB boss, Adesina, turns down calls to contest for Nigeria’s presidency in 2023

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwunmi Adesina has rejected calls by individuals and groups in Nigeria for him to join the contest to because Nigerian president in the 2023 elections.

The AfDB boss made his rejection known in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday.

According to the former Nigerian Agricultural Minister, his statement was necessary after a deluge of well-meaning calls from Nigerians, who urged him to vie for the Presidency.

Adesina noted that due to his responsibilities at the AfDB, he will have to turn down the calls to exercise his franchise as a presidential aspirant in the 2023 elections.

The statement read, “I have been extremely humbled by several calls from Nigerians at home and abroad that I should consider running for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I am very touched by all who have gone to a great extent, with such huge sacrifices, of their own volition, to consider me worthy to be proposed for potential consideration.

“The coalition groups of youth, women, farmers, physically challenged, and well-meaning Nigerians that have done this have expressed their genuine free will, political right, freedom of expression, and association for my consideration, with the interest of Nigeria at heart.

“While I am deeply honored, humbled, and grateful for all the incredible goodwill, kindness, and confidence, my current responsibilities at this time do not allow me to accept to be considered.

“I remain fully engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa, and all the non-African shareholders of the African Development Bank have given me for Africa’s development.

“I remain fully focused on the mission of supporting the accelerated development and economic integration of Africa.

“May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“May God bless Africa.”

