Afghan women footballers evacuated by Australian govt after FIFA plea
Over 50 women footballers and athletes and their dependents from Afghanistan have been evacuated in a move to rescue them from the Taliban.
The evacuation was done by the Australian government following an appeal to rescue the women by world football governing body, FIFA, and also by Fifpro.
Fifa and Fifpro’s call for the evacuation of the players came after Afghanistan capital Kabul was taken over by Taliban, and the country renamed as an Islamic nation.
Following the retaking of Kabul by the terrorists, many Afghan sportswomen went into hiding.
A statement by the international footballers’ federation Fifpro expressed gratitude to the Australian government.
The statement said work was still needed to settle the women abroad.
“These young women, both as athletes and activists, have been in a position of danger and on behalf of their peers around the world we thank the international community for coming to their aid,” Fifpro said of the evacuation.
“We urge the international community to make sure that they receive all the help they need. There are also many athletes still at risk in Afghanistan and every effort should be made to offer them support.”
