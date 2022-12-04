Business
AFREXIM in talks with Otedola’s Geregu Power to buy shares
Geregu Power Plc, a Nigerian electricity generation company owned by Femi Otedola is in talks with the Fund for Export Development in Africa, an arm of the Africa Export and Import Bank (AFREXIM) to acquire a portion of shares in the power firm.
“The discussions are currently on going,” Geregu said in a filing to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd.
The country’s electricity and generation firms have faced inadequate infrastructure, funding and revenue challenges since private owners took over the power assets nine years ago under a government privatization program.
Read also:Femi Otedola sets to take over Ardova Oil as Zenon wins case against majority investor
More than 40% of residents in the nation of about 200 million people have no access to electricity, according to the World Bank.
Geregu has 435 megawatts installed capacity and generates about 10% of the country’s power, according to its website.
The company is the only power firm listed in the Nigerian Stock Exchange, having been admitted some months ago.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...