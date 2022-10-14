Business
World Bank President, David Malpass, addresses Nigeria’s debt restructuring claim
World Bank President, David Malpass, has disclosed that Nigeria hasn’t requested for debt restructuring after reports suggesting the government was weighing the opinion.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Bloomberg claimed the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, said Nigerian government was working on obtaining debt restructuring, and has hired consultants to facilitate the process.
Although the Debt Management Office (DMO) clarified that the publication misquoted Ahmed, but admitted the Nigerian government was considering debt management options.
Talk about debt restructuring surfaced after President Muhammadu Buhari requested debt forgiveness from international creditors at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Also, the total debt of Nigeria had climbed to N42.84 trillion at the end of June, with debt servicing gulping more than the revenue generated by the Nigerian government.
Read also:World Bank bans seven Nigerian firms, individuals from its contracts for corrupt practices
During the ongoing annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Funds (IMF), in Washington, Malpass told the press that World Bank hasn’t received a request for debt restructuring from the Nigerian government.
The World Bank chief said Nigeria’s debt sustainability will be assessed should President Buhari’s government request for a debt relief.
Meanwhile, the DMO had stated that, “Over the years, Nigeria’s Debt Management Strategy has always highlighted the need to utilise appropriate debt management tools to streamline the cost and risk profile in the debt portfolio.
“Toward implementation of these strategies, Nigeria has typically availed itself of concessional loans, the spreading out of debt maturities to avoid bounching, and re-profiling of debt maturities by refinancing short-term debt using long-term debt instruments.
“All these, non of which constitute debt restructuring, are already being implemented.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...