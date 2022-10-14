NGX: Stocks value rises by N24.3bn amidst investors’ interest in GTCO, Honeywell

The value of stocks in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.09 percent at the close of trading on Friday.

This means the equity capitalization rose by N24.32 billion from N25.88 trillion to N25.90 trillion on Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 44.66 basis points to close with 47,569.04, up from 47,524.38 posted the previous day.

Investors traded 124.43 million shares worth N4.27 billion in 3,101 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 86.54 million shares worth N2.09 billion traded by shareholders in 3,264 deals on Thursday.

Honeywell Flour led the gainers’ list with a N0.21kobo rise in share price to move from N2.13kobo to N2.34kobo per share.

Wapic gained N0.03 to move from N0.32kobo to N0.35kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance’s share value was up by N0.02 to end trading with N0.28kobo from N0.26kobo per share.



Livestock gained N0.07 to close at N1.17kobo, above its opening price of N1.1kobo per share.

GTCO’s share traded upward by N0.95kobo to rise from N16.95kobo to N17.9kobo per share.

Academy topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.14kobo to drop from N1.45kobo to N1.31kobo per share.

Chams share price dropped by N0.02 to end trading at N0.26kobo from N0.28kobo per share.

Redstar Express lost N0.14kobo to end trading with N2.16kobo from N2.3kobo per share.

Nigerian Breweries lost N1.95kobo to drop from N48.4kobo to N46.45kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share dropped from N0.28kobo to N0.27kobo per share after losing N0.01 during trading.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 34.99 million shares valued at N607.48 million.

Zenith Bank sold 5.52 million shares worth N108.42 million.

MTN Nigeria followed with 6.08 million shares valued at N1.21 billion.

FBN Holding traded 13.26 million shares worth N123.15 million, while UBA traded 3.91 million shares valued at N27.01 million.

