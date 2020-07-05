Akeredolu appoints two new aides

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday approved the appointment of Mr. Oluwole Moneyin and Mrs. Charity Thiti, as Special Assistants on Special Duties and Women Mobilisation respectively.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Olusegun Ajiboye, who disclosed this in a statement in Akure, said the appointments were to further strengthen the administration for optimum performance.

READ ALSO: Akeredolu appoints Fatusi head of COVID-19 committee

He added that the governor wished the new appointees the best of luck in their new positions.

Join the conversation

Opinions