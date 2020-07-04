Akeredolu appoints Fatusi head of COVID-19 committee

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Saturday approved the appointment of Prof. Adesegun Fatusi as the new Chairman of the state Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19.

In a statement issued by one of his aides, Mr. Ojo Oyewamide, in Akure, the governor said he believed the appointment of the highly experienced professor would help curb the spread of the virus in the state.

Prof. Fatusi replaced the late former Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, who headed the committee.

Akeredolu said: “Fatusi who is the current Vice-Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, is expected to continue from where our late medical hero, Adegbenro stopped.

READ ALSO: Akeredolu directs cabinet members to go for COVID-19 test

“His appointment is aimed at preventing a vacuum as the state experiences a disturbing spike of repeated cases of COVID-19.

“He has also served as the Lead Consultant for the development of Nigeria’s national policy on the health and development of adolescents and young persons, national reproductive health policy, and national policy on HIV/AIDS.

“He had served previously, on the Ministerial Committee on Health Sector Reform as well as on the Board of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Join the conversation

Opinions