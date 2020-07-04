Death toll in Lagos boat mishap hits five

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) said on Saturday the death toll in Friday evening’s boat mishap in the Ikorodu area of the state had increased to five while one victim was still in critical condition.

The General Manager of LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, disclosed this to journalists while giving an update on the incident.

According to him, 16 passengers on board the ill-fated ferry had been rescued while search and rescue operations were still ongoing.

He said: “Rescue effort commenced this (Saturday) morning with the Commissioner of Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, LASWA search party, local boat operators, Marine Police and LASEMA (Lagos State Emergency Management Agency).

“So far 16 passengers have been rescued alive with one person in critical condition and five fatalities recorded.

“The Lagos State government through the commissioner for transportation commiserates with the families of those who lost their loved ones in this tragedy.

“Search and rescue operations are going.”

Emmanuel said the accident occurred at Owode/Ibeshe near Ikorodu at 8:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

The LAWMA chief added that both the boat operator and the passengers broke the law on night travel on waterways.

